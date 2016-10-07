MP calls for Security intervention in Koforidua floods

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Oct. 7, GNA - Nana Kwasi Adjei-Boateng, Member of Parliament (MP), for New Juaben North, has called for a National Security intervention to prevent the devastating floods in the New Juaben Municipality.

The floods which resulted from rains over the last four-weeks affected over 2,000 people in some number communities with person losing their lives.

He pointed that National security have the resources and logistics to de-silt all rivers and drains that are overflowing their banks thus causing severe floods after each rainfall in the Municipality.

'So far two lives have perished, but the assembly has no immediate plans and therefore National Security intervention is critical,' he said.

Nana Adjei-Boateng said until the rains subsided more people would be displaced and therefore the National Security must intervene as an emergency call, whiles the Assembly mobilised resources to address the problem.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Koforidua, after visiting some homes and affected communities in his constituency, Nana Adjei-Boateng noted that while the causes and factors of the floods remains unsolved; the risk of recording losses and devastations after any rain in the municipality was high.

For the past two weeks residents in areas including Nuskwao, Srodae, Old Estate, Kenkey Factory, Oyoko and Asokore have experienced continuous flooding.

For instance, resident of Danyame, a suburb of Koforidua near the water works, which experienced the worse episodes have been asked by the Assembly to move from their homes to prevent any disaster.

He recalled the intervention of the National Security in the acute water shortage that hit Nsawam-Adaogyiri and its environs early this year and the huge impact of that intervention leading to the construction of additional boreholes and supply of water to the affected areas.

Nana Adjei-Boateng asked the Municipal Assembly to step up its effort in dealing with people who had built on waterways and critically examine the mode of granting permit to investors, mentioning the filling of a wetland along the Nsukwao stretch and other sites where filling stations and other commercial buildings are fast springing up.

He expressed worry at the indiscriminate cutting of trees that serve useful purposes in times of storms to make way, for construction of commercial buildings to the detriment of the ordinary people who suffered the consequences after each rainy day.

Meanwhile the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Kwabena Okyere-Kusi, has indicated that expansion of storm drains and other measures to prevent floods would be captured under the 2017 budget and that a seven-member committee had been formed to assess the situation to enable the assembly take action.

