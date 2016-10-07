Bukom Banku discharged

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Oct. 7, GNA - A District Court hearing the case of Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, a boxer, over charges of assault and causing unlawful damage has struck out the charges following an amicable settlement of the matter.

'Charges were misdemeanour and I therefore endorsed the settlement brokered by the accused person and the complainant. Charges are here by struck out,' the court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu said.

When the matter was called today the court drew the attention of the accused person's lawyer Jerry Avernogbor that there was a letter from complainant, Ms Martha Nelson praying for a discontinuation of matter following settlement.

According to the court charges though criminal, they were not aggravated adding that under the Court's Act settlement is allowed.

Ms Nelson confirmed to the court the letter she had written to the court, saying the accused person had pleaded with her and she had accepted it.

Mr Avernogbor told the court that the settlement was done by families of the accused person and the complainant.

Bukom Banku is alleged to have demanded a kiss from a hairdresser in her shop but she declined.

Following the resistance of Madam Martha Nelson, the complainant, the boxer slapped her twice and punched her in the rib.

The matter was adjourned following the absence of the trial judge.

Bukom Banku allegedly smashed the complainant's Nokia mobile phone valued at GHâ‚µ 40 saying it was inferior and that he would buy her a Galaxy phone.

The complainant in tears reported the matter to the Police at James Town and Bukom Banku was arrested.

