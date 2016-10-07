Pan-African Christian Organisation seeks peaceful polls

By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 7, GNA - African Enterprise, a Pan-African Christian Organisation, is to engage political party leaders and youth activists to sensitise them to remain committed to ensuring peaceful polls in Ghana, this year.

'It is our believe that the nation, having successfully gone through six major electioneering… has what it takes to pass the seventh test, but a lot will depend on the key players', Reverend Dr Stephen Mbogo, the International Team Leader and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), stated.

The meeting, he explained, would seek to review and analyse elections in other African countries, as well as the challenges associated with them and role of stakeholders in building a more credible electoral system.

Rev Mbogo, who was speaking at the launch of 'Kumasi Mission 2016', an evangelistic project aimed at transforming lives of the people, said political stability is what the continent needs to deepen democracy.

The project, being spearheaded by African Enterprise, had brought together a team of missionaries, technocrats and other professionals across Africa, and would meet a cross section of the public to mentor them to be successful in their fields of endeavour.

Other activities planned as part of the event include a peace walk, visit to the prisons and clean-up exercise.

Rev Mbogo said it is about time that Africans take their own destiny into their hands, and be determined to do things the right way to help build a more prosperous society.

Rev Dr Nii Amoo Darku, a member of the National Peace Council, noted that peace has no substitute, and for this reason, the people must avoid behaviours that have the tendency to spark political turmoil.

Rev Dr Kofi Amfo-Akonnor, an official of the Christian Council of Ghana, assured of the support of churches for the programme to achieve its desired objectives.

The churches, he said, would not relent in proclaiming the Gospel at all levels to salvage the society from evil deeds. GNA