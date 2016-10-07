CPP outdoors Vice-Presidential nominee

By Christabel Addo/Elizabeth Tetteh

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - The Convention People's Party (CPP) has officially introduced Nana Gabriel Nsiah Nketiah as the running mate of its 2016 Flag bearer, Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet at a press conference in Accra on Thursday.

Nana Nketiah, who is a retired Diplomat, an Engineer, Traditional Ruler (an honorary title conferred on him by the people of Duayaw Nkwanta in the Brong Ahafo Region), and a businessman, was born at Fiapre near Sunyani on October 1, 1943.

He has a strong Nkrumaist background and even used to occasionally perform as a guitarist for Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and has also served both in the Ghana and British Army.

He is married to Ms Monica Nee Kusi and is blessed with five children.

Professor Edmund N. Delle, CPP National Chairman, said the event was an attestation that the party is never too late for the election as perceived by some Ghanaians.

He said the CPP is poised to win the Election 2016, with calculated strategies to redeem the image of the Party and also the country.

He said by this nomination the party hopes Nana Nketiah would effectively compliment the Flag-bearer, given his deep understanding of the predicaments of the country.

Nana Nketiah in his acceptance speech thanked the Flag bearer and the Central Committee of the Party for their confidence in him and for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation once again.

He said politics is not about taking entrenched positions, but rather having the calling to serve and ensuring that there is always peace and unity among the citizenry, to ensure national growth and development.

He promised to remain committed to CPP and work hard alongside the flag bearer to propagate the good message in the Manifesto of the Party, to bring about the desired change when it wins the Election 2016.

Mr Greenstreet said he was attracted by the humility of Nana Nketiah, and also nominated him on the account of his versatility, understanding of the Party's philosophies, and his great exposure, maturity and appreciation of the current challenges of Ghanaians.

He said Nana Nketiah's tall list of credentials further demonstrates his commitment to serve humanity and gave the assurance that the Party is determined to assemble all the best brains of the country to work at restoring the dignity of the country.

