Lawyer battles Police over murder suspect's age

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - A lawyer defending two suspects in the murder of J. B Danquah, MP for Abuakwa, has prayed a District court to compel the Police to provide him with medical report on Daniel Asiedu's age.

Mr Augustine Obuor noted that when Asiedu was arrested he told the Police that he was 18 years old but the Police disagreed.

According to Mr Obuor due to that the Police took Daniel Asiedu to the Police Hospital to undergo a bone test and so ought to provide his medical form in court.

Defence Counsel explained that the medical report is vital to the proceeding before the court.

He said the report indicated that the accused was a minor and so there would be no need to appear in court.

However counsel said if the report indicated otherwise, it would give Asiedu the opportunity to prepare for his defence during the committal proceeding and the trial.

'If the accused person is 18 years he is still a young offender and needs to enjoy certain rights under the Juvenile Justice Act. The prosecution is bound to provide documents per the procedure of the trial,' he said.

Superintendent of Police Francis Baah said Asiedu did not tell the Police that he was 18 years during his arrest.

He said the Police had done wide range of investigations and their outcome indicates that Asiedu was not 18 years old.

According to the prosecution the Police had gone to Nigeria where he attended school, the hospital where Asiedu was born, looked through his weighing card and talked to his father and other relations.

He said prosecution did not have to serve the defence with a piece meal adding as at the time Asiedu was 'writing his statement the age he gave us was 19'.

Mr Baah said the medical report confirmed that Asiedu was above 18 year old.

The court adjourned the matter to October 19 for continuation of submissions on Asiedu's Medical report.

Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bosso are also being held for murder of the Late MP, which occurred on February 9, at his Shaishie residence.

Bosso has been charged with abetment of crime to wit murder and together with Asiedu, their pleas were not been taken.

The facts as presented by Mr Baah are that on February 8, at about 2340 hours the deceased came home in his private vehicle driven by his driver Samuel Berko Sarkodie.

Prosecution said the driver having brought his master home handed over the ignition keys to him and left for his residence at Kasoa while the deceased then retired to his bedroom upstairs.

He said at about 0100 hrs, Asiedu and Bosso, both armed, went to the house of the deceased and Asiedu after entering the house picked up a ladder and climbed to the porch of the top floor and entered the bedroom of the deceased through the window while the deceased was sleeping.

'Asiedu began to search the room and the deceased woke up and held him. Asiedu resisted and stabbed the deceased on the right chest above the breast. The deceased held the knife and Asiedu pulled the knife through the deceased hands creating a deep cut in his palm, 'prosecution said.

Prosecution said the deceased who was bleeding profusely fell by his bed helpless and Asiedu stabbed him several times on the right chest and neck.

Realizing that the deceased was almost dead, Asiedu left him and took away his three iphones.

The prosecutor said the struggle that ensued between the deceased drew the attention of the security man who alerted other security men within the vicinity

Mr Baah said Bosso realising danger took to his heels leaving Asiedu behind.

Asiedu, however, managed to descend from deceased room to the back house, climbed one of the poly tanks in the house and jumped over the electric fence into the adjoining house and escaped.

He said the security man then called the police emergency line and informed them of the situation.

When the Police arrived the victim was already dead and his body was conveyed the Police Hospital mortuary.

On February 15, an autopsy was performed on the deceased body by a Pathologist from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital who gave the cause of death as '' Exsanguination and multiple stab injuries on anterior and chest.'

Prosecution said Police investigations led to the arrest of accused persons who stated that their aim of going to the deceased house was to steal.

The prosecutor said Asiedu explained that deceased struggled with him when he entered the room and this compelled him to use the knife on him.

GNA