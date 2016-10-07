Court discharges Butcher for want of prosecution

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday discharged a Butcher, Tamimu Alidu, who alleged conspired with another person now at large and robbed two persons.

The court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, struck out the case for want of prosecution, saying since he was remanded but the prosecution failed to amass evidence to commence with the trial.

Tamimu who was charged for conspiring with his accomplice and robbed the victims of three mobile phones worth GH¢690.00, pleaded not guilty but was remanded by the court.

The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu are that, the complainant Kingsley Ohene-Dokyi Baffour is a student at University of Ghana, Legon, where he resides, whereas complainant Amos Lartey is a cleaner at MTN Office, Graphic Road, Accra and lives at Dansoman.

He said Tamimu, a butcher living at James Town. On April 30, and his accomplice embarked on robbery expedition at the Black Star Square and its environs during which they encountered the complainant who attended a show by Shatta Wale.

He told the court that after the close of the show, Kingsley was on his way out of the Square when the Tamimu attacked him, slapped him a number of times whilst demanding his phone.

In process, his accomplice removed complainants Infinix Mobile phone from his pocket valued GH¢500.00 and bolted with it.

The prosecution said Tamimu and his accomplice continued their journey till they got to Accra General Post Office area and met complainant Amos Lartey on his way home. They attacked him and subjected him to beatings, to subdue him to surrender his phones.

He said Tamimu's accomplice removed the complainant's two mobile phones, Samsung value GH¢100.00 and 3G phone valued GH¢90.00 from his pocket.

Police patrol van appeared at the scene suddenly and they all started running away. Tamimu attempted to run but was arrested whilst his accomplice bolted with the two phones.

Police Chief Inspector Adu said Kinsley called at the station to make his complaint and there saw Tamimu in the police grip and right away identified him to the police as one of the people who attacked him and took from him his infinix phone.

During interrogation, Tamimu denied taking part in any of the two incidents of robbery, but told the police that it was his friend by name, Amukwei, who took the two phones.

GNA