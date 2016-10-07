Strategic plan to improve agriculture statistics launched

By Josephine Naaeke, GNA

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - A Strategic Plan for Agricultural and Rural Statistics (SPARS) process in Ghana, an offshoot of a global strategy was on Friday launched in Accra.

The global strategy is a framework for improving agriculture and rural statistics to enable countries to meet existing and emerging data needs for policy and decision making, food security and research.

It was adopted in 2010 at a meeting of the United Nations Statistical Commission as a result of the decline in the quantity and quality of agricultural statistics in many countries.

Mrs Marie- Laure Akin-Olugbade, African Development Bank Resident Representative said the strategy is to enable countries to meet existing and emerging data needs for policy and decision making, food security and research.

It is centred on three pillars, the establishment of a minimum core data set, the proper integration of agricultural statistics into the National Statistics System (NSS) and promoting the sustainability of the NSS.

She said the Ghana strategy was as a result of recommendation that countries develop SPARS to ensure the development of a coordinated system meeting national information needs.

Mrs Akin- Olugbade said Ghana is one of the first countries in Africa to embark on the process.

Despite a major source of income on the continent, the agriculture sector is said to have been underperforming over the past 40 to 50 years resulting in high poverty rate and food insecurity relative to other regions of the world.

She noted that under development of value chain in Africa with agribusiness activities outside of the farming, accounting for only 38 per cent total value added compared to 78 per globally.

She said today Africa spends $ 35 billion annually on importing food, which is projected to grow to $110 billion by 2025, if nothing is done about it.

Africa is importing what it should be producing, creating poverty within Africa and exporting what it should be producing, creating poverty within Africa and exporting jobs outside of Africa.

Mr Francis Dzah, Head of Agriculture and Environment said the notion that agriculture is collapsing in the country could not be true if data was available to take accounts of products that were promoted and produced in the country over the years.

He said currently data for only 12 commodities is available, which is used in estimating the agriculture GDP in the country, adding that in 2010 population census it was noted that about 65 agriculture commodities were produced in the country.

Mr Dzah said most these commodities are promoted through the policies of government and high prices commodities such as cashew, soya bean as against the low price commodities like cassava and maize.

Mr Joseph Boamah, Chief Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, who launched the plan said the agriculture sector currently contributes about 20 per cent to GDP and absorbs about 45 per cent of the labour force.

He said from 2006 - 2013, the poverty profile of Ghana remarkably improved both at national level and urban areas.

Mr Boamah said extreme poverty almost halved from 17 per cent to eight per cent while the proportion of people living below the upper poverty line decreased from 32 per cent to 24 per cent.

He said however rural households are almost four times more likely to be classified as poor as and eight times more likely to be extreme poor than urban households.

Mr Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe Addo, National Strategy Coordinator, said the strategy aims among other things at improving policy, statistical infrastructure and data development and management.

GNA