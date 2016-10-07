EPA and Nii Oglie Model 1 basic school plant trees

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with Nii Oglie Model 1 Basic School, in the Greater Accra Region has planted 100 trees, in the school.

The initiative was the first phase of the pilot programme of the EPA's Integrated Schools Outreach and Tree Planting Programme (ISOTREP) to create public awareness on the environment.

The nationwide programme is also expected to be piloted in four other schools in the Region.

The EPA through the ISOTREP would be planting a total of 15,000 trees. 100 trees each would be planted in 15 schools in all 13 regions of the EPA across the country including Accra West, Accra East and Tarkwa.

Mr John Tettey, Head of the Education Department, EPA said the programme seeks to teach about the functions of the natural environment, and how human beings could manage their behaviours and ecosystem in order to live sustainably.

He said the programme also seeks to promote tree planting and responsible environmental stewardship among the youth.

Mr Tettey said the tree planting would provide shelter for Oglie Model 1 Basic School, as well as serve as wind breaks since the school ground is very bare.

He advised the populace to avoid the cutting down of trees and develop the habit of planting more trees.

He said it is always advisable for the public to seek permission from the EPA and the Parks and Gardens before cutting down trees.

The EPA also donated supplementary readers on the environment as well as teacher source books on environmental education and watering cans to the school.

He said the agency would be monitoring the progress of the programme to ensure its success.

Mrs Seraphine Worwornyo, Headmistress, Nii Oglie Model 1 Basic School expressed appreciation to the EPA for the tree planting initiative.

She expressed dissatisfaction about the bare nature of the school's land especially when it rains heavily.

Mrs Worwornyo said the ground is wearing off because of erosion and there is no shade in the school.

She commended the agency for the gesture, promising that the students would water the trees for it to grow to the benefit of the school and community.

Ms Francisca Akoto, Senior Girls Prefect of the school, who enumerated some of the benefits of tree planting and said the trees would beautify the school and environment and also serve as a shelter for the students.

She said the teachers and pupils would get enough oxygen for breathing because the trees would provide them with oxygen as they also give out carbon dioxide for their survival.

