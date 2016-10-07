Police officers told to be civil and evenhanded

By Albert Nkrumah, GNA

Koforidua (E/R), Oct 07, GNA - Police officers have been advised to be civil and even-handed in the performance of their duties.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Peterkin Yentumi Gyinae, the Eastern Regional Commander, said that was the way to court public support and cooperation.

He was addressing a meeting with divisional and district commanders, his first, since he took over the regional command.

He asked that they talked their subordinates out of doing anything unethical that could hurt the image of the police.

DCOP Gyinae highlighted the need to effectively monitor and supervise them.

He reminded the commanders to work effectively with other members of the election security task force to assure everybody of adequate security protection.

They should make sure that all qualitied voters exercised their right to vote without fear or intimidation.

GNA