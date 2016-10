Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - The death is reported of Squadron Leader B. E. K. Amegadoe- Safo (Rtd), alias Beska.

He was 81 years.

Sqd Ldr Amegadoe-Safo died at the 37 Military Hospital on Tuesday September 27.

He was the husband of Mrs Lucia Amegadoe-Safo and father of Mrs Dzifa Azumah of the Ghana News Agency and Mrs Abigail Amable of HFC Bank and others.

Funeral arrangements would be announced later.

GNA