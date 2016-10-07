Drama in court over lost ram

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - The drama at an Accra District Court when it ordered the Police to send a lost but found ram to the Osu Children Home if its owner could not be traced by close of work on Friday.

The court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu cautioned the Police to ensure that the ram does not find its way into another person's cooking pot.

The court gave the orders when Kofi Asante a 45-year old porter was arraigned for stealing a ram in front of Sikkens Ghana Limited on the Graphic Road on September 16.

Asante had pleaded with the court to have mercy on him after pleading guilty to stealing the ram whose owner could not be traced.

He said he saw the ram roaming and decided to steal it. Asante said when he was caught by witnesses he told them that it was a woman who gave him the ram for safe keeping.

According to him if he had not told the witnesses that, they would have taken the ram from him.

Asante pleaded not guilty before a different court and was therefore admitted to bail. However he could not fulfil the bail condition and was put before a new judge.

The accused told the court that he would go back to his hometown at Akroaso in the Eastern Region to farm without any hesitation if he is discharged.

Considering the fact that he was a first offender, the court asked him to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for two years in default pay GH¢1,200.00.

A lawyer who acted as a friend of the court prayed the court to have mercy on him.

Detective Inspector Seth Ofori told the court that the ram was in the custody of the Police.

GNA