A week of gold watches, motor-check suspension and Eva Lokko's demise

As part of preparations towards the 2016 elections which is in exactly 60 days, some parliamentary candidates launched their campaigns over the weekend.

Fallouts from the campaign launches were discussed on Monday. Then some workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) went on a rampage in protest of the extension of the Managing Director's contract. But the Deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor said the protest was premature.

Also in the energy sector, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) revised the national sulphur specification for diesel from maximum 3000-pmm (parts per million) to 500-pmm effective January 2017.

Then on Tuesday, Motivational Speaker Rev. Gideon Titi-Ofei broke the internet with his article " From Bole Bamboi to Kyebi: I can’t think far."

Rev Titi Offei

Also, a sixth presiding member election at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly ended in a deadlock again.

Then came a shocking news to many from the Ghana Police Service where all personnel of the Service were directed to suspend motor-checks with immediate effect.

IGP John Kudalor

We began Wednesday with a lot of talks on this controversial directive as many people believed it was a recipe for carelessness on the road but the police said it was to facilitate traffic management.

And in economics, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) warned of a full-blown financial crisis in Ghana if aggressive measures are not taken to check government’s rising debts.

As Ghana celebrated teachers on this day, a Pre-Vocational Skills teacher from the Soowah Din Memory 2 Junior High School in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region won the 2016 Best Teacher Award .

Rita Oppong with her cash prize beside President John Mahana, others

Also, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) defended its decision to use sole sourcing in the purchase of gold watches estimated at $504,000 for its staff as an end of year benefit.

This generated a lot of talk on Thursday but the Communications Director of the Bank, Bernard Otabil said the bank was duly authorized by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to use the system in the purchase of the watches.

Also, some violence which erupted at the Tamale office of the Electoral Commission during the Voters' Transfer Exercise caused the suspension of the exercise.

And some NPP sympathisers began a Kalyppo Challenge on social media in solidarity with their Flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo.

This day nearly ended with these two stories until news broke of the passing of the Progressive People's Party parliamentary aspirant for Klottey Korle Constituency, Madam Eva Lokko .

Tributes poured in for the late Madam Lokko on Friday morning.

The week ended on a political note after an Accra High court gave the EC clearance to receive filing fee from presidential and parliamentary nominees.

