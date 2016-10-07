Refurbishment of Kumasi High Court to commence soon - Judicial Service

The Judicial Service has reacted to Myjoyonline.com report Friday regarding the deplorable state of the Kumasi High Court and how it has become a disaster waiting to happen.

The Service says efforts are on the way to refurbish the structure.

Justice delivery at the Kumasi Circuit Court 3 suffers because the building housing the court has become a death trap, Joy News Ashanti regional correspondent, Erastus Asare Donkor has reported.

The top floor of the judges’ chamber that was hit by a fire incident eight months ago remains in disrepair and a leaking roof compels authorities to end proceedings abruptly each time it rains.

Judges virtually work in their cars in order to protect vital documents on cases.

The walls of the Circuit Court 3 keeps soaking up and weakening with each rainy day as water seeps through the concrete overlay into the courtroom, including the judge’s sitting area.

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) wants the problem fixed before the unexpected happens.

In a quick move, the Service said "quotations have been evaluated for the selection of a contractor" and it is now "on the verge of signing an agreement with the successful contractor on Monday, October 10."

The successful contractor would then be introduced to the site for work to begin.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim