The Electoral Commission has directed aspirants for this year's election to furnish its office with their filing fees by Monday, October 10, 2016.

This follows the dismissal of an injunction suit filed by the Progressive People's Party (PPP), by an Accra High court protesting the payment of the fees.

Presidential and parliamentary nominees were expected to pay an amount of GHc50,000 and GHc10,000 respectively while submitting their nomination forms last week.

But the EC though accepted the nomination forms from the aspirants, it failed to accept the filing fees following the lawsuit.

“All nominated candidates for the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections are hereby advised to submit the banker's draft in respect of their filing fees to the Electoral Commission not later than 12:00 noon on Monday October 10, 2016,” a statement signed by the EC's Head of Communications, Eric Kofi Dzakpasu stated.

Below is the full statement:

SUBMISSION OF FILING FEES

All nominated candidates for the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections are hereby advised to submit the banker's draft in respect of their filing fees to the Electoral Commission not later than 12:00 noon on Monday October 10, 2016. The submission should be done as follows:

Presidential nominees are to submit their draft to the Returning Officer at the Head Office of the Commission; Parliamentary nominees are to submit their draft to the Returning Officers at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission where their Constituencies are situated. Political parties may alternatively pay for their parliamentary nominees at the Head Office of the Commission; but the banker's draft for such nominees must be accompanied by a list of the party's candidates on the party's letterhead and properly signed by authorized party executives.

All nominees are reminded that this is an essential requirement for qualification to be accepted as a Candidate for the 2016 elections, as provided for by Regulation 8 (1) (b) of the Public Elections Regulations, 2016 C.I. 94.

ERIC KOFI DZAKPASU

Head of Communications

