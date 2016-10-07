The parliamentary candidate for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Adenta constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, has rubbished claims that the voter transfer process in the constituency has been chaotic.

Earlier reports suggested that supporters of the NPP candidate and those of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, had clashed at the Electoral Commission office in the area, after some persons suspected to be NDC supporters, who were allegedly bused to the constituency, attempted to jump the queue at the centre.

But the NPP aspirant for the area, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, told Citi News the process has been peaceful and smooth.

He however added that, he wouldn’t be surprised if some persons seeking to transfer their votes challenged others who attempted to jump the queue leading to the scuffle.

Mr Buabeng Asamoah called on the Electoral Commission to allow persons present in the queue before 5:00pm, to be allowed to transfer their votes since halting the process at 5:00pm will be a major disappointment for those interested in transferring their votes.

Meanwhile, some persons interested in transferring their votes have expressed displeasure over the nature of process. Those who spoke to Citi News said the process had been slow as they have been in the queue for several hours without being served.

'EC vote transfer face setbacks'

The Electoral Commission’s vote transfer process ahead of the 2016 general elections, has encountered setbacks in various areas including Central Gonja , Ashaiman , Kukuom and Zabzugu-Tatale .

The process was suspended in Tamale on Thursday [October 6], following gunshots at the EC office by unknown thugs forcing a suspension of the exercise in Tamale.

The two leading political parties were the ones largely involved the confusion as they accuse each other of scheming the process for their benefit.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana