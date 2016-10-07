Chiefs who have blatantly endorsed Mahama, Akufo-Addo

The two major political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have intensified their political campaigns with just about 60 days to this year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

The candidates for the two parties as part of their activities, have visited various communities where they interacted with the chiefs and local people.

Significant happenings on these visits include endorsement of candidates by chiefs, although the constitutions frowns on the act, as chiefs are not to be involved in active politics.

The NDC's President John Mahama, who is seeking re-election for a second term in office, has so far been endorsed by various Chiefs in the Eastern, Northern and Brong Ahafo regions.

Sunyani Chief assures Mahama of 80% votes

In October 2015, the Chief of Sunyani, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri, said President Mahama should expect to secure at least 80 per cent of the total votes in the Brong Ahafo Region come December 2016.

According to him, the President is guaranteed of the maximum votes from the region because of what he described as “satisfactory', the level of development brought to the area by the NDC government.

“I was surprised that the people of the Eastern Region promised President Mahama 50 percent of the votes but I am promising that we will give the president 80 percent of the total votes in the region,” Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri said.

Kukurantumi Chief guarantees Mahama 50% votes

The chief of Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region, is also reported to have assured President Mahama of 50 per cent of the total votes in the region.

In November 2015, while on a tour in the Northern Region, some Chiefs in the Northern Region endorsed President Mahama's candidature for a second presidential term.

Northern Regional House of Chiefs Prez declare support for Mahama

Affirming their support, the President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, Nayire Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai, prayed for the President to retain the seat .

“We passionately pray that almighty God and our ancestral skins will support and back you to achieve your desired aim of continuing to be the president of the Republic of Ghana come 2016,” he said.

Nayire Naa Abdulai made the declaration over the weekend when President Mahama visited the area as part of his #ChangingLives tour ahead of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) primaries on November 21.

Omanhene of Yeji endorses Mahama

While on a campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo region this week, President Mahama received the endorsement of the Omanhene of Yeji , Nana Pemapin Yaw Kagbrese on Tuesday [Ocotber 4], for a second term in office.

The chief, who doubles as the President of the Brong Ahafo regional house of chiefs called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the president in the December polls.

Nana Pemapin Yaw Kagbrese, who was addressing a gathering of elders and people of Yeji when President John Mahama visited the area as part of his Brong Ahafo regional tour, said the President had achieved a lot in his first term of office in spite of the numerous challenges he faced.

Chief of Bassa endorses Mahama

The chief of Bassa, Nana Owusu Sekyi III, in the Brong Ahafo Region, also endorsed the candidature of President John Mahama ahead of the 2016 elections.

Speaking at a rally during a campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo Region by the President, the Bassa paramount chief hailed the NDC government's achievements in the last four years despite the challenges of the election petition in 2013.

“We will not be able to list all the NDC government has done for this community. Although they haven't constructing all the roads, we can clearly see that they are in the process of doing so. He used just three years to do all this because the first year was marred with the court saga so we congratulate him,” he said The Bassa chief also lauded the achievements of the NDC in the education sector as he said the President had “done a lot in the education sector by providing a lot of infrastructure for us.”

‘Odumase Chief endorses Mahama’

The Chief of Odumase No. 1, Nana Kwasi Yeboah, while addressing a gathering of people when President Mahama paid a courtesy call on him this week at his Palace, said the NDC government's achievements in the last four years has been very impressive, and called on Ghanaians to extend President Mahama's mandate .

“We do not need to make noise about it, all the projects we are seeing bears testimony to his [Mahama’s] good works. We are solidly behind you Mr President.

Tuobodom Chief declares support for Mahama

Earlier in July this year, the Chief of Tuobodom in the Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Obeng Ameyaw Barimah II, declared his support for flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Tuobodomhene, who was confident of an Akufo-Addo victory in the elections, explained that, “in this world, it is only those who embark on good missions who are encouraged and supported.”

Nana Obeng Ameyaw Barimah II who also doubles as the Akyempemhene of the Techiman Traditional Council made the endorsement on when Nana Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace as part of the flagbearer's campaign tour of the region.

Volta Chief endorses Mahama

Nana Saafo Attara II, the Adontenhene of the Dodo Traditional area in the Volta region gave a resounding endorsement to President John Mahama during his 'Accounting to the People' of the Volta Region.

According to the chief, his endorsement is a universal reflection of what others in the Volta Region felt, “People in Accra and the bigger cities who claim, we the people in this part of the Volta region can sit there and do their politics. We here can feel the impact and we appreciate what President John Mahama has done for us”

Paramount Chief of the Tumu endoreses Mahama

The Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Area, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI, endorsed the '1-District-1-Factory' and the '1-Village-1-Dam' policies of the 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Akufo-Addo with Kuoro the Tumu Chief, Richard Babini Kanton VI

According to him, “we have been following governments, since time immemorial, and, still, we have not gotten a dam. So I believe that if you give us a dam, it will really help us so much. And we are looking forward to you coming to office, so you give us a dam.”

Garu Chief backs Nana Addo's presidential bid

Nana Akufo-Addo was also endorsed by the Chief of Garu, Naba Asuguru Akuntam Wini, who declared his support for the NPP flagbearer in this year's elections.

According him, the NPP has a rich history of delivering on its electoral promises, and is no doubt that voting for Nana Akufo-Addo will only bring progress and prosperity to his people.

“Our problem, in the past, was a district. President Kufuor, before the 2000 elections, came here and told us that if he won the election, it will be done. True to his word, the creation of the district was done. When NPP promises you something, it will be done. Thanks to his Excellency, President Kufuor, for giving us the district,” he said.

Chief of Bawku declares victory for Akufo-Addo

The Chief of Bawku, Naba Asigiri Azoka Abugrago II, on the visit of NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo-Add said “this is the proper endorsement I want to make. God willing this year, you will get what you want and become the President of Ghana.”

The flagbearer had visited his palace as part of his campaign tour of the Upper East region.

'Report Chiefs involved in politics'

Meanwhile, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Henry Seidu Danaa, is urging persons concerned about Chiefs endorsing presidential aspirants despite the act being unlawful, to report to them to their respective Regional House of Chiefs to have the issues addressed.

According to him, the constitution frowns on traditional rulers mounting political platforms or displaying party paraphernalia.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana