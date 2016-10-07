DKM depositors want Registrar General to make good promise

Some depositors of defunct Microfinance Company, DKM Diamond are urging the Registrar General to make good on her pledge to commence their repayment by the second week of October.

The Official Liquidator rescheduled the refund process from this week to next week because of logistical challenges the auditors; Price WaterHouse Coopers have encountered in the processing of claims for payment.

The depositors have expressed dismay over the development - citing the economic hardship they have faced over the last year.

The Registrar-General’s Department under the Ministry of Justice was engaged by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to handle the liquidation processes of DKM after scores of Ghanaians lost millions of cedis after the microfinance company run into financial challenges.

The company was alleged to have invested about GH¢77 million of its customers’ deposits in its subsidiary companies – DKM Airlines Company, DKM Fuel Station, DKM Transport, DKM Shea Butter Company and DKM Mining Company, among others.

Millions of cash deposited by the customers were locked up, following the BoG’s move in 2015 to stop the company, including others from operating over concerns that there were violating the microfinance regulations.

The repayment process for depositors of defunct DKM Diamond Microfinance Company was deferred to the second week of October.

This is due to logistical challenges the auditors, Price Water House Coopers have encountered in the processing of claims for payment.

The Registrar General’s Department is, therefore, unable to commence the repayment process in the first week of October as it initially announced at the Creditors meetings in Bolga, Wa and Sunyani.

The Registrar General, Jemima Oware has however reiterated, they are doing everything possible to avert any further delays.

Some depositors tell JOY BUSINESS, they would hold the Registrar General to her words.

"We don't want them to come out and say this day we are going to pay you, and this day we are not going to pay you,"One of the depositors told JOY BUSINESS.

He said they should be certain about the payment so the Registrar must plan well.

Another depositor said he hopes that by the time they get back to them, all the necessary correction would have been done so they can effect the payments and not go promising again.

"Our rents are due, children's school fees has to be paid so we are pleading with them to fast track their work and pay us our monies," he said.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business