Pupils Exchange Sex For Sanitary Pads - GES Reveals

Four hundred and fourteen (414) teenage girls in Basic Schools in 26 districts of the Eastern region were impregnated in the last two academic years while exchanging sex for sanitary pads, the Girl Child Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service has revealed.

Out of the total number, 229 got pregnant in the 2014/2015 academic year while 185 girls were impregnated in 2015/2016 academic year.

In 2015/2016 academic year, only 50 of these pregnant pupils took part in the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The Eastern regional Coordinator for Girl Child Education, Mrs. Cynthia Anim, revealed this in an interview with Starr News’ Eastern regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah, on the sidelines of a meeting by the Eastern Regional Child Protection Committee in Koforidua on Thursday, supported and facilitated by Plan International Ghana, an International Child Centered Community Development Organization.

According to Mrs. Anim, the cause of these menace can be linked to poverty.

"These pregnant school children told us that their parents cannot afford some basic needs such us buying of sanitary pads, panties, books and other basic things so they take monies from young men to take care of their needs which ends up in sexual exchanges."

She indicated the Girl Child Education Unit in the region has intensified sensitization and awareness creation on the subject matter for both pupils and parents but, however, appealed to government to provide budget allocation to the unit since their programmes are only dependent on Support from Plan International Ghana which has ended.