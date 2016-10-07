Jumia Travel Marks Customer Service Week

Accra,Ghana - 7th October, 2016 - All over the world, companies have marked this year's customer service week with various activities and trainings to help improve customer experience and establish a better relationship between the businesses and their customers. Africa’s leading online hotel booking and travel website JumiaTravel , also marked this day with celebrations in Accra.

The celebrations also created an opportunity for customers to interact with the company on certain positives to continue and some shortfalls to improve upon. Activities undertaken included customer feedback role playing, customer service training, skit competitions and a fashion show. The idea behind these activities was to improve upon customer experience by training staff based on the company’s values.

‘’Customer Service is at the heart of our company. It is the first point of communication with our customers. They get information, lodge complaints and obtain general travel advice through our efficient and hardworking travel advisors. Indeed, the importance of such a department cannot be overemphasized and thus, it is quite expedient that we appreciate them during this special week’’ said Claire Staal, MD of Jumia Travel ( Ghana ).

Jumia Travel has made a name for itself by gaining the trust of its customers through effective handling of complaints, as well as excellent service delivery. The company provides advice and support to customers in their hotel choice. This is why Jumia Travel CS members are not called Agents, but Travel Advisors who have unique knowledge about the hospitality industry, inventory of all kind of hotel (business, leisure, safari, luxury or low costs etc.), transportation etc. (much more than a classic travel agency focus on a unique type of hotel / travel).

A bad choice of hotel has important consequences on business: spoiled holiday, security issue, bad night, missed flight etc. Unlike in the case of a purchased faulty electrical equipment, a complaint in the hospitality industry is always an emergency that must be fixed immediately, especially in Africa. For example, if a guest can't find the hotel, there is no A/C, no taxi driver etc,these challenges require immediate attention and that is why Jumia Travel makes provision for a 24hour customer service.

Speaking at the #JumiaCustomerDay celebration organized by the company in Accra to mark this year’s Customer Service Week, Miss Sarah Tetteh,Travel Advisor (Ghana) said, ‘’Quality in a service is not what you put into it, it is what the customer gets out of it. At Jumia Travel, unhappy customers serve as a source of learning for our customer service team. We do not give up on unhappy customers but strive to make them smile again and be happy with our service by providing solutions to their travel needs and advising them on best ways to book hotels and prepare for holidays.’’

The company continues to enhance efforts to better serve and satisfy it’s customers by providing quick and easy ways of hotel reservation, as well as helping customers with all travel related needs.

