Statement: "Rest In Peace Perfect Peace" - Eva Lokko

The Progressive People’s Party learned, with profound shock and dismay, of Madam Eva Naa Merle Lokko's demise late this Thursday afternoon. We express PPP's heartfelt condolences to her husband, children, family, and well-wishers in this moment of grief, and pray her soul rests in perfect peace with the good Lord.

Madam Eva, as she was affectionately called, was an engineer who rose to become the first female Managing Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation. In 2012, she entered frontline politics when she accepted the nomination to become Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom's Running Mate in the 2012 Presidential Election. She was looking forward to the December 2016 Parliamentary Elections, eager, to contest, win, and represent the people of Osu Klottey Korle in the next Parliament of Ghana.

She worked in over forty countries across the world in various capacities and served as regional programme coordinator of the UNDP initiative for internet development in Africa. She also served as chairperson of the UN Federation of International Civil Servants Association and the United Nations Staff Council and was a member of the UNDP News Advisory Board.

She had a profound passion for youth empowerment and development and this passion found expression in the NGO - Totally Youth - she founded. She was of the firm belief that the dignity of the youth is largely rooted in enterprise and work. Hence, her continuous push for job creation and job opportunities for the youth, a belief she fought for until her untimely death.

As a wife, mother, colleague, and friend, who won the admiration of the party and country, she will be sorely missed and fondly remembered as a straight shooter, an inspiring trainer, and an effective administrator. Her death is a painful loss to our party and Ghana, and we join her family in mourning.

Consequently, we will defer to and be guided by her family's wishes regarding all related communications and funeral services.

The National Broadcast by Dr. Nduom to tell Ghanaians what to expect from a PPP Administration planned for Saturday October 8, 2012 has been postponed. Moslems in PPP should pray for her today while Christians should pray for her this Sunday. The Party asks members to suspend campaigning to observe a three day mourning period from Monday, October 10, 2016 until Thursday, October 13, 2016. The PPP will open our condolence book at 2pm Friday, October 7, 2016 at The Party's Asylum Down Headquarters for signing.

Party leadership will pay a courtesy call to the family and request all members wear party cloth or red or black. Party representatives are encouraged to pay tribute to Madam Eva when they have the opportunity to speak during this period of mourning. Further announcements will be made in consultation with the family.

---SIGNED---

Nii Allottey Brew-Hammond

National Chairman