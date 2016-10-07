

By Maxwell Ofori

A report by the economic think tank, Imani Ghana, has scored the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government 52.9% after it did an assessment into the first 4 years reign of the John Mahama-led government.

The 45 paged-report, which was released yesterday, dealt with the promises President John Mahama and by extension, the NDC, made in its 2012 manifesto.

The report was aimed at helping voters to make informed political choices and to assist political parties to become more self-reflective, accountable and in turn, help them espouse more truthful and realistic political visions.

The report touched on governance, which was divided into 11 thematic areas namely; fighting corruption, national security, territorial integrity, governance infrastructure, public sector reform, role of parliament, narco-terrorism, rule of law and justice, public service delivery, decentralization, local governance and gender.

According to the report, the NDC performed poorly under Fighting Corruption, where it scored 33.8%, Narco-Terrorism–15.7%, rule of Law and Justice–8.3%.

The report continued that the NDC, however, performed somehow fairly in the following: Governance Infrastructure – 90%, Territorial Integrity – 85% and Public Service Delivery – 75%.

Meanwhile, the NDC promised to make Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a security agency to enable it collaborate effectively with the other security agencies in dealing with drug traffickers.

But “NACOB has not been converted into a security agency. The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) Report 2015 launched in Accra earlier this year indicate that Ghana is used by traffickers to smuggle cocaine and other drugs into Europe (which means there's still a high demand for narcotic products in the country),” the report stated.

The report further continued that the NDC promised to complete the permanent campus for the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) at Okponglo, Accra, in order to expand and improve facilities for the training of journalists.

Touching on action taken on that promise, the report said “Government has failed to honour its promise regarding the new site at Okponglo. However, the Institute completed some new blocks from the school’s internally-generated funds.

“The newly passed National Health Insurance Bill now gives us the requisite impetus to vigorously broaden and expand our national health care scheme for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” the NDC promised in its 2012 manifesto.

However, “the amended bill was passed in Sept 2015. But it can't be said whether the scheme has vigorously broadened and expanded the national health care system as active NHIS membership was 33% in 2011 and estimated active membership was 38% in Feb 2016”,the report pointed out.

The following are the scores for other areas; Water and Sanitation-35.52%, Housing-40%, Energy for Growth-60.64% and 68% for transport.

That notwithstanding, the NDC promised to improve women's representation on all public Boards.

This, the report noted that “to a large extent government has honored this promise”, citing the following names as women appointments made under President Mahama as “Mrs. Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee -Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Madam Grace Francisca Adzoe -Controller and Accountant General, Mrs. Matilda Baffour-Awua -Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Dr. Philomena Nyarko -Government Statistician, Dr. Angela El-Adas -Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission and Mrs. Charlotte Osei -Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC).”

Explaining further, the report said the assessment was based on the output of the ruling NDC in the last four years, as far as the 2012 manifesto of the NDC was concerned