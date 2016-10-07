Veep commissions educational infrastructure for Bosome-Freho District



Story from Sebastian R. Freiku

An ultra-modern administration block has been commissioned for the Bosome-Freho District Assembly by the Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

He also commissioned a modern office complex for the District Education Directorate at Asiwa, the district capital.

Kwame Adarkwah, District Chief Executive (DCE), for the area, who is also the parliamentary candidate for the National democratic congress (NDC), highlighted some of the development projects achieved in the district since 2009, and promised to do more when given the mandate to represent the constituents in Parliament.

He appealed to the government to upgrade the Asiwa Health Centre to the status of a district hospital.

The DCE also appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. John Kudalor, and the government to consider posting more security personnel to the area, to beef up security, as well as provide logistics to enhance their operations.

Nana Barima Offe Akwasi Okogyesuo II, Paramount Chief of the Kokofu Traditional area, commended the government and the Bosome-Freho District Assembly for the many development projects in the area.

The Omanhene noted that the poor road network is a major challenge, and appealed to the government to consider tarring the roads from Bekwai to Asiwa, and the one linking the New Edubiase and Asiwa, to make them more motorable.