Landlords Beware! . Dahomey Priests in bed with ‘Hwe So Ma Me’ tenants

By Chris Lartey

Genuinely needy people, seeking free accommodation as caretakers for absentee landlords in newly-emerging residential settlements, may soon lose benefits under the act of charity extended to them by their benefactors in the name of God and mutual benefit, The Chronicle can reveal.

This is because, reports reaching us from traditional authority sources from Ofankor through Pokuase to Ablekuma and Weija, indicate that absentee landlords are beginning to sit up over a phenomenon in which male and female adults, some of them with families and spouses, are using voodoo to disinherit benefactor landlords.

These elements are notorious for peddling handy, portable wooden artefacts, carved into males and females, generously sporting their vital parts. In their appetite to make dirty gain, they claim their little carved dolls can produce wealth, life and comfort. The culprits, who hail from Benin (formerly Dahomey), according to neighbours, however, saw nothing wrong on the part of their little gods twisting the arms of fellow men in arriving in their Promised Land.

In Sowutuom, one of the Ga Central communities, where an incident was recently recorded, a perpetrator, who made his living as a salesman engaged in door-to-door activity, was confronted by neighbours and hooted away. He had been selling himself to customers by pretending to be a Muslim, until closer interaction revealed his true image. For some strange reason, they calculated that being Muslim would be respectable in achieving their aim, probably because Muslim are practical people when it comes to worshipping God.

Unassailable information from other sources in NIC-Anyaa, on the Awoshie-Fan Milk-Ablekuma-Pokuase highway, have established that most of the victims have been people living outside the country, who have sent down monies, and appear, over decades, to have forgotten that they have half-developed plots they needed to follow up on and complete for personal comfort and convenience.

In one dramatic case, one of the perpetrators was forced to flee to another suburb behind the Northern part of the Weija Lagoon, when he was confronted by a stout middle-aged housewife, an ardent Muslim, for giving the faith a bad name. The rogue, (name withheld), had freely, but thanklessly, taken custody of a decent, completed accommodation on the outskirts of Gbawe, Accra, for almost five years.

Residents confirmed that people like him occasionally call in agents from Benin to bring down the wares for sale to ignorant, unsuspecting 'Hwe So Ma Me' boys and girls in similar facilities in and around the neighbourhoods where they operate in.

The juju piece, the idol mongers contended, had charms that dulled the minds of landlords, and, as a consequence, made property owners forget their developed or semi-developed property, as if the property never existed. Over time, therefore, the perching poor could then hope that owners do not return to inhabit their lawfully acquired premises.

There were several instances in which landlords nearly gave up. For instance, The Chronicle learnt that a gentleman, who lived in the UK and had, through his family, put up a modestly furnished four bed-roomed home, was unlucky to have had such a caretaker coming in. Instead of renting it out and making some decent cash on his property, he allowed the idol peddler to perch there until he would return on pension.

Four years on, he had wind of the act of roguery being perpetrated by Gaga (not real name). Initially, the report went, the landlord was too afraid to act when he learnt that the man who manned his facility was “a Dahomey man.” He was, however, emboldened to redeem his property, when an angry religious Muslim woman in the neighbourhood voluntarily sought power of attorney from him, through passive family members by phone to intervene, and brought in police and concerned neighbours to chase out the swindler.

“This man [the juju man] is not a Moslem; you fear him and his juju. I don't…Moslems don't act that way. He is a thief. Let's throw him out of here before he starts impregnating our girls and breeding more rogues,” the Muslim woman yelled in protest, as she led the police and local team to throw out the scant property which the juju man brought into the facility, including his lifeless wooden pieces.

Exposed and with his tail between legs, he scampered away with his belongings tucked under his armpit to an unknown destination. Interestingly, he had boasted to some adherents, according to residents, that the facility belonged to his senior brother. “Initially, he had been posing as a benevolent, lovable chap, inviting us to buy items, from love charm amulets to business-friendly wooden idols,” one steel bender in the neighbourhood confessed to The Chronicle.

“Each morning, he was seen moving in and out of people's houses waving a wand and brandishing a teshbe, which is the Roman Catholic equivalent of a rosary. Young boys and girls like us would ordinarily be tempted to go for anything looking like a rosary, you know,” another revealed.

One traditional youth leader, who also corroborated the story, indicated that in certain places, the situation had been made tricky, in terms of finding a solution, because of the fact that some landlords were yet to regularise their land documents.

He told The Chronicle that in Ablekuma, for instance, “the current affable chief,” who he says is a very good friend to the leaders of the religious communities, was doing his best not to countenance such acts of madness on his soil.” he stated. According to him, the community “had been peaceful in the last decade and a half.”

In, yet another incident that also occurred in one of the Ga Central neighbourhoods, a gentleman living outside recruited a young man to take charge of his half-developed plot for some allowance. It turned out that the young man, married and about 35 years old, later began to use faceless landlords to threaten him, when he realised his benefactor's documents were not complete.

According to our source, “frustrated, he abandoned the property; cursed the boy over the phone, and later arranged and bought a home in a gated community, along the Shai Hills stretch.” Years on, “the greedy bastard” died in a gory accident outside Accra,” on his way to visit his parents in the Volta Region.

So-called men and women of God have not been spared this temptation to dine with the Devil. In another incident, a Prophetess, who had “helped” a young man travel outside, decided to take advantage of him by forcing a relationship on him. Three years after the trip outside, he returned to check on land he had sent money down to her, out of trust, to be bought for him.

When he requested to be taken on site, the Prophetess dilly-dallied for days, eventually showing him what he suspected to be someone else's plot along the outskirts of Kasoa. When he persisted, the lady flared up, saying: “It is me the chief knows, so I had to do it in my name…why don't you come let's develop it together.”

This young man also abandoned his lawful pursuit of his property, and returned to Sweden, according to our reliable sources. There was no witness to the transaction, so he did not want to waste time being bellicose.

“When we, as traditional rulers, hear such reports, the onus is also on the absentee landlords to conduct due diligence before ceding their premises to unscrupulous persons,” the senior citizen told The Chronicle, insisting that “what property owners should do, is involve their lawyers or religious authorities in vetting applicants.” “Separating the wheat from the chaff, and wicked from the harmless,” is the only way out, he concluded.

According to him, most of the time, it is families and friends of absentee landlords who make those arrangements. When that happens, “we leave the traditional authorities a bit helpless in attempting solutions.”

Fear that homes under construction may be turned into rubbished dumps and toilet facilities by nitwit, anti-social elements is compelling developers and landowners, especially absentee ones, to bring in free of charge tenants in a mutually healthy and relationship that is turning sour. In the unfolding saga, in which juju-induced bootlegging and treachery is replacing virtues of mercy and fellow-feeling, the privileged may be counting the costs to the discomfort of otherwise genuinely vulnerable, but godly persons.