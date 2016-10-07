Dam ownership creates tension between 2 communities and assembly

Conflict over the rightful owner of a community dam located in Lume in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region is creating tension between traditional authorities and the local assembly.

The Wuwli dam, constructed by government in the 1960s was to address the acute water crisis in the area as a result of the construction of the Akosombo dam.

The dam has since served as the main source of water and livelihood for the people of Lume and Adetsiwui.

However, contention over its ownership has led to bloodshed between the two communities over the years.

To avert further bloodshed, the Akatsi South District Assembly banned fishing from the Wuwuli Dam to the displeasure of both community members and traditional authorities.

Togbui Seygah III Duffie of Lume told Joy News's Matilda Wemegah said the dam was constructed through the efforts of Lume residents.

"When the dam was constructed, it was for us [Lume residents]...it was our bonafide property...nobody ever challenges us and the river is a boundary between us and the Kafia community. So whenever you come to fetch water there is no problem...but they have no right to go and fish in the river either by hook or by the net," he said.

The spokesperson for the chief and people of Adetsiwui, Torbokor Gbedeh Kotoku Ahiave, accuses the Lume residents of hijacking a project that is meant for the benefit of all.

Speaking in the Ewe language, he said they all contributed to the construction of the dam but out of greed the Lume residents have prevented them from fishing in it and they have reported the matter to the assembly.

The people of Lume have over the years been fishing to carry developmental activity in the community.

"Out of the fishing we have been able to get extension of electricity to the community and a day care structure," Togbe Sege III disclosed.

The tension in the two communities led to the ban on fishing in the dam by the assembly in 2014.

The District Chief Executive of Akatsi South, Samual Boadi explained why the assembly has to take over the dam.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim