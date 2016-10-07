Sell Your Message And Avoid Being Confrontational- Bole Police Appeals

The Bole District Police commander, ASP David Asumah has appealed to candidates of political Parties to sell their policies and programs they intend to embark on if given the power come december 7, 2016 and avoid being confrontational.

ASP David Asumah said this at the launch of the District Security Task force to ensure that peace is maintained before, during and After the 2016 elections.

He assured all political parties of support adding; “We will be present at any campaign program organised by any political party to provide security. We shall deploy adequate personnel to the various polling stations within the constituency to police the polls and equally deploy personnel on patrol duties to ensure that the election is held in an atmosphere devoid of intimidation from anybody. Those who intend to foment trouble will not be spared".

Chief Amantana Safo, the Presiding Member of the Bole District Assembly who represented the Bole District Chief Executive spoke on the need for the people of the District to eschew violence because they are one family with a common destiny.

Other Stakeholders invited included the Bole District Assembly, the Electoral Commission, representatives of the various political parties, representatives of Traditional Authorities, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and the local media including Nkilgi 99.9 Fm at Bole were all present at the meeting.

Also present were other Security agencies in the Bole District made up of the Ghana Police Service, the Army, the National Fire Service, Immigration Service, Forestry Department were represented and made speeches.

The head of the Immigration Service in Bole District Mr Kwaku Twumasi entreated the media and the political parties present to desist from intemperate language and appealed to the political parties to pre-inform the security agencies about their activities especially their rallies to avoid a situation in which the parties organise their activities on the same day.

The NDC, NPP and NDP representatives pledged to ensure there is a peaceful election in the Bole District.