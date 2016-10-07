MMDAs must be transparent in disability fund disbursement

By Laudia Sawer

Kpone, Oct 7, GNA - Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been urged to be transparent in the disbursement of the Disability Fund.

Mr Eric Narh, Greater Accra Regional Manager and Kpone-Katamanso head of the People With Disability (PWDs) said MMDAs must inform the various disability groups on the procedure for the disbursement.

Mr Narh explained that being transparent would curb speculations among disables and restore confidence in the Assemblies.

He gave the advice when the Kpone-Katamanso District Assembly (KKDA) disbursed monies from the Disability Fund to some disabled persons.

He commended the Assembly for the monies and appealed to other organizations to financially support disables in the district.

Mr Narh also encouraged the federation of the disabled to come out with initiatives that would help members earn decent living.

Mr Mohammed Yakubu, Kpone-Katamanso District Coordinating Director, said his outfit has strictly adhered to regulations covering the disbursement of the fund.

Mr Yakubu added that two per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund was to be disbursed to support initiatives of the physically challenged.

He added that through the fund, KKDA has sponsored disabled students to acquire higher education.

GNA