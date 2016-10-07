Homofest 2016 exhibition opens

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - The Ministry of Tourism Culture and Creative Arts in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council on Thursday opened the exhibition section of the 2016 Homogeneous Festival, in Accra.

The festival is the third edition of the Homogeneous Festival dubbed: "Homofest 2016.'

Nana Bright Oduro-Kwarteng, Chief Director of the Ministry said the two-day exhibition which is to showcase Ga Dangbe culture and traditions forms part of activities lined up for this year's celebration.

He said the exhibition is to accord the people of the Region the time and respect due them to showcase their history and diverse culture, which had never been told.

Nana Oduro-Kwarteng said the festival is also to serve as focal point where all Ga Dangbe's would meet and think about developing their communities.

He said this would also afford them the opportunity to be able to engage in trade businesses as the festival goes on.

He noted that all the 16 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the Region are expected to tell their stories at the exhibition.

He said the Homofest 2016 would help tell the tourism story from the angle of the Ga Dangbes, and includes both the private and public sectors showcasing their rich culture, traditions and achievements.

'The exhibitors include practitioners from the creative arts industry, the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, the regional coordinating council, the Ministries of Chieftaincy and Local Government and Rural Development, the private sector practitioners as well as all industry players,' he added.

He said the festival is also part of the Ministry's 'Explore Ghana' project, which has the sole objective of promoting domestic tourism.

He called on the public to take advantage of the exhibition to know more about the culture, tradition and people of the Ga Dangbes.

The Homofest was instituted two years ago by the Ministry of Tourism Culture and Creative Arts as part of measures to promote domestic tourism.

It is also aimed at fostering unity among the Ga Dangbes in addition to creating awareness among the indigenes, while promoting their food, dance and music.

Other programmes lined up for this year's celebrations include a cooking competition and a Miss Homofest pageant which would be held on Friday, October 7 and a grand durbar of the chiefs and people of the Ga Dangbe community on Saturday, October 8.

