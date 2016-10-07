President Mahama:'God is my witness'

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Techiman (B/A), Oct. 7, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday said if his critics would not praise him for the wonderful work he has done for the last four years, they should not criticise him either.

"For the last four years, I know I have performed creditably well and if they will not praise, I know God is my witness in what I have done."

President Mahama who was speaking at rallies at Jema and Techiman as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo Region said: "God knows I have performed and will continue to guide me to win the December 7 polls this year."

The President who was accompanied by First Lady Lordina Mahama, Mr Eric Opoku, Regional Minister, Alhaji Collins Dauda, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development said the electorate are now accustomed to the performance of the National Democratic Congress and would therefore return the Party into power in December based on its performance.

"I have the track record of beginning my career as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister, substantive Minister, Vice President and now President and what track record do they (Opposition Parties) have to challenge my competence."

He appealed to Party members to conduct their campaign programmes devoid of attacks and unprintable words for God to grant them another opportunity to lead Ghanaians from 2017.

"Our performance is currently being monitored by Ghanaians, and based on the high performance we are churning out, they will not hesitate to offer us another opportunity," President Mahama added.

He said his second term of office would focus on job creation and agricultural transformation to better the lots of Ghanaians.

On the job creation, he said government would create a total of 400,000 jobs under the Youth Employment Agency to provide skills for youth with a monthly allowance of GH¢300.00 each.

He said the youth would be trained under different modules and GH¢50.00 out of their monthly allowance would be saved as seed money for two years and released to them when they complete their training programmes.

President Mahama said government would carry out a thorough transformation in the agricultural sector with the introduction of Farmers' Centres, where tractors and other services would be provided for farmers to step up their activities.

He said credit facilities would also be provided to enhance agricultural development throughout the country.

