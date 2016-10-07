NDC Zongo Caucus Council Elders start campaign

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Zongo Caucus, have described President John Dramani Mahama as a blessing to Ghanaians, especially people living in the Zongos.

They made this known when they called Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu National Chief Imam and Sheikh Umar, Chief Imam of the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamah in Accra.

The Council also met with the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs and the Nima and Maamobi Zongo Chiefs.

The visit led by Alhaji Shamsu Kwakwa, popularly known as 'Samson Kwakwa', a member of the NDC National Campaign Committee was to seek the blessings and support of the Imams and Chiefs to kick start their house-to-house campaign for the December 7 General Election.

Alhaji Kwakwa said the NDC has developed educational infrastructure, provided health care facilities and brought in social interventions that helped to reduce youth unemployment in most zongo communities.

He said there is the need for the zongos to show love and appreciation to President Mahama by voting massively for him to continue the NDC's 'Better Ghana Agenda' of changing lives and transforming Ghana.

He said the misbehaviour of the youth during electioneering has been the thing of the past through the Youth Employment Agency engagement in agriculture, health, teaching and community policing.

He appealed to Ghanaians to reaffirm the Presidency of President Mahama to continue with the improvement and upliftment of the standard of living of the citizenry.

Sheikh Sharubutu and Sheikh Umar pledged their unflinching support to the Council elders and asked them to promote the agenda of Muslims and people living in zongo communities.

Chief Imoro Baba Issah, Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs on behalf the Council, urged members to call a truce and ensure that there is unity among them.

"It is only when your team is brought under one fold that you can stand a better chance of winning the people's votes,' he said.

He said the Council of Zongo Chiefs recognise and appreciate the efforts of President Mahama towards the development of zongo communities in the country at large.

"The NDC Government gives zongo communities scholarships aimed at empowering females, Hajj tickets to chiefs every year and the protocol facilitation of their movements.'

He pledge the Council of Zongo Chiefs support for the team and urged members to embark on a campaign based on facts and issues devoid of insults and intimidation that has the tendency to promulgate violence in the country.

GNA