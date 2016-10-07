Rural banks urged to put premium of customer care

By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA

Kumasi, Oct 07, GNA - Rural Banks have been urged to make sure that they put the customer at the centre of their operations.

Mr. George Osei-Mensah, out-going General Manager of the Amansie West Rural Bank, said this was critical to keep them in business amid intense competition in the banking industry.

They needed to also come out with more innovative products to support the growth of businesses.

Mr. Osei-Mensah, who is retiring after 33 years' service, was speaking at a send-off party organized for him by the bank in Kumasi.

He noted the significant contribution the rural and community banks were making to the nation's financial sector growth and encouraged them to maintain strict internal controls.

Everything should be done to protect the depositor's money, he added.

He expressed gratitude to the board, management and staff of the bank for the tremendous support and cooperation given to him.

Mr. Isaac Otchere Antwi, the Board Chairman, applauded the retiring General Manager, for his resourcefulness and strong leadership that helped to put the bank on the path of progress. Under, his watch, it was able to build its own main office alongside the opening of three new branches.

He gave him credit for the bank's current standing as one of the best performing in terms of profit, loan management, deposit mobilization and asset acquisition.

Mr. Kwadwo Ayeh-Kusi, Managing Director of the ARB-Apex Bank, in an address read for him, eulogized Mr. Osei-Mensah, for his managerial prowess and asked that he continued to share his rich experience with the staff of the rural banks.

GNA