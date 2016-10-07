$7,000 FOR ONE WATCH … NPP cries over wanton dissipation of state cash @ BoG



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined millions of Ghanaians who are dumfounded over the reckless dissipation of state resources at the Bank of Ghana in the name of End of Service Benefits.

The Central Bank is reportedly splurging $504,000 (about GHc2million) to buy gold-plated watches for its 72 retiring workers.

Apart from this obvious display of lavishness, which the donor communities that support the bulk of our annual budget have consistently been complaining about, the retiring workers would also be paid huge sums of money, at the time most Ghanaians are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

But the BoG surprisingly does not see anything wrong with this impetuous conduct and its ramifications on the national economy and is rather seeking to justify the purchase.

Read the bank's statement: End of Service Benefits, as part of the conditions of service for staff, is a longstanding tradition of the Bank, an obligation the Bank has always fulfilled to boost staff morale and commitment to the goals and ideals of the institution. The award scheme has been the convention of the Bank since the 1970s.

“In the year 2012, the Bank decided to procure the gold watches once every two years

(i.e. 2012/13 etc.) in order to control cost and make savings on foreign exchange.

Deserving members of staff should have served a minimum of 30 years and are due for statutory retirement from the Bank.

The procurement process for the period 2016/2017 commenced in January 2016, before the appointment of the current Governor.

“No procurement rules were breached in presenting sole sourcing justification to the

Public Procurement Authority (PPA) for approval. PPA is an independent public institution whose work cannot be influenced by the Bank or any other institution.

At all times, the Bank abides by good governance principles that ensure a robust and effective internal control systems and processes.”

The obvious Public Relation gimmick would, however, not convince the leadership of the NPP, which has called on the government to stop the BoG in its tracks, since it is the tax payer's money that is being recklessly expended.

In a statement signed by its Director of Communication, Nana Akomea, the party noted that the Bank Of Ghana is not a profit making state enterprise. “So these monies are not coming from operational profit, but from the poor taxpayer.”

The following is the full press statement issued by Nana Akomea;

The NPP, like many Ghanaians, is deeply distressed at the decision by the Bank of Ghana to shell out $504,000 (about GH2million) to buy gold wrist watches for its staff.

The watches are meant for seventy two staff members. This works out to about seven thousand dollars ($7000) or GH 28,000 per watch.

The Bank of Ghana is not a profit making state enterprise. So these monies are not coming from operational profit, but from the poor taxpayer.

This is another sad example of the reckless use and wanton dissipation of taxpayer's monies.

This is at a time when there are huge arrears in payments to health service providers in the health insurance scheme, contractors, pensions, bulk oil distributors etc, and the state owing gas suppliers etc, which has put electricity supply in a touch and go state.

The NPP is further dismayed that this kind of reckless and wanton spending of taxpayers' monies can go on under the watch of President Mahama.

Ghana is in crisis. The youth are plagued with joblessness. Workers are plagued with unbearable cost of living. Millions of Ghanaians suffer basic deprivations in our cities, towns and villages.

It is indeed cruel that in the face of this crisis, taxpayers' monies are dissipated in this manner as government watches on. The NPP calls on the Bank of Ghana to stop or be stopped from this recklessness immediately.