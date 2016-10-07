We will win 60% of Volta votes –NDP



By Pascal Kafu Abotsi

The National Democratic Party (NDP) says it will win 60 percent of Volta Region votes to send a strong signal to the Mahama-led administration that it cannot take the people of that area for granted and yet beat its chest that the region is its world bank.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday to outdoor its running mate, ahead of the December elections, the Deputy Communications Director of the NDP, Mr. Ernest Owusu Bempah, maintained that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had taken the people’s commitment to the party for a ride and often deprived them of their share of the national cake.

This, he said, could be deduced from the votes they continually garnered even after they had abandoned them.

“The mindset that Volta Region is the world bank of the NDC is long gone,” he pointed out, amidst a thunderous applause.

This claim, however, compelled the flag bearer of the party, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings to, in her address, make allusion to the fact that her choice of 47-year-old Michael Kojo Mensah Sosu, an entrepreneur from Keta, was akin to her belief, hope and conviction that the people of the Volta Region could help rescue the country from its current debilitating state.

Flanked by party executives, the former first lady stressed that the administration of the country could not continually be entrusted to a corrupt party, hence the need for Ghanaians to face this reality and opt for a change in the December polls.

Mr Sosu, on his part, expressed appreciation to Mrs Agyeman Rawlings for giving him the opportunity to partner her, a decision he said would land the party at the Flagstaff House in January.

“I have taken a bold step, which is for the youth to join the battle of ideas to help build the nation. ” he remarked, however, reminding the gathering that having employed more than 1000 people, his ability to move the nation forward in terms of job creation could not be in doubt.

National Chairman of the NDP, Dr Nana Asare Bediako, was hopeful of the party making “a great impact come December 2016 even though the journey ahead of us is not going to be easy.”

His determination, he indicated, was to prove to their opponents that they were capable of winning the elections.

“Our competitors may not have any regard for us but no matter how they see us, we will want them to know that God is our strength,” he declared.

The party’s National Youth Leader, Dr David Sunu, told the gathering that the NDP had survived the predictions of its detractors, who thought they could not continue to be in existence and to contest in this year’s elections.

For him, President Mahama had exposed Ghanaians to hunger, while he and his appointees enjoy.

“We know that hunger is the order of the day in this country,” he said, adding that “NDC has siphoned all what we have in this country.”

While calling on the youth of the country to give true meaning to the sacrifices of Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and her husband, Jerry John Rawlings, Dr Sunu revealed that corrupt practices in the NDC forced her out of the party.

“Nana Konadu is a woman of principle that is why she left the corrupt NDC to form the NDP.”

He also reminded his people of the Volta Region that it was time for them to show the NDC the exit, saying,

“There’s no need for you to perpetuate a culture that will make you lose your life.”