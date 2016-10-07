STARTIMES launches TV in Ghana

StarTimes (Ghana) pay TV service operator serving more than 8 million African subscribers has finally arrived in Ghana with its a featured content platform with over 440 authorized channels.

The company says its vision is to make Pay-TV affordable for every African family.

StarTimes’ content covers diverse categories to meet the great needs of the Ghanaian market.

Packages include News, Sports, Music, Entertainment, Documentaries, TV series, Movies, Religion, Fashion, Children’s programming, Telenovelas and local channels.

Consumers can pay for the digital TV service via mobile payment system called SlydePay -developed by IT firm, DreamOval.

Speaking to JOY BUSINESS at the launch of Startime Television Ghana, CEO of DreamOval, Derrydean Dadzie, said cashless payment systems are becoming more and more crucial for stronger partnerships between technology firms and financial institutions.

This, he believes, is key for driving the country’s agenda towards getting more persons to use electronic systems for financial transactions instead of physical cash. “We are more or less transitioning the way people utilize and manage money.”

He said financial technology companies give customers immediate access to their money whenever, wherever. “This is very important to financing especially looking at the evolution of technology. This is time for this reason that financial institutions to partner with Financial Technology companies, to push platforms like Slyde Pay”.

The Bank of Ghana has already tasked financial institutions to partner technology firms in improving electronic transactions in the country. This, according to the Central Bank should complement the relevant laws towards attaining a Cashless economy.

Also speaking at the launch of Startime Ghana on what customers should expect from the TV service, Akofa Djankui Head of Marketing at Startime Ghana said, “We have country specific channels for local dialect customers. To this end there are plans of producing new Ghana-specific StarTimes channels for the Ghanaian viewer. We keep improving our content and adding better channels to provide a better viewing experience for our Ghanaian customers.”

StarTimes Ghana provides a subscription-based satellite television service at competitive prices. Decoders come at Ghc140 and StarTimes bouquets consist of SUPER GHC60.00 for over 90 of the world’s best channels; SMART GHC30 for over 60 of the world’s best channels; and NOVA GHC15 for over 30 of the world’s best channels. Also available are Chinese and Indian add-ons for GHC80. With a revolutionary analogue to digital television switch in the near future, StarTimes will play an important role in making digital television a reality for many Ghanaian consumers.

Story by Ghana I Myjoyonline.com