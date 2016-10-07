Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 7 October 2016 15:06 CET

Photo of the week: African baby who will not remember the night she nearly died

By MyJoyOnline

Too young to ever remember that perilous journey, a toddler nearly perished after a wooden vessel carrying migrants capsized on the Mediterranean sea.

In a story published by the New York Times, rescue operation found 29 bodies — 10 men and 19 women out of a boat holding roughly 150 people.

The passengers — from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Nigeria and other sub-Saharan countries — were found on Tuesday. They are a part of a wave of more than 11,000 rescued in the Mediterranean by aid groups and the Italian Coast Guard this week.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|nytimes

