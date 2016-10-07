Ex-President Rawlings to grace Ashaiman NDC campaign launch

Thousands of sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to grace the party's constituency campaign launch at Ashaiman as former President Jerry John Rawlings is expected to deliver a speech.

The long awaited talk of the town campaign launch comes off on Saturday, October 8, 2016, at 2 p.m. at the Mandela Park in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra.

According to some residents who were interviewed on the streets of Ashaiman ahead of the launch, they could not hide their excitement towards it saying.

“It is the only party that has the track record in terms of development in the area,” one of them said.

A coconut seller, Osei Manu said “I just cannot wait to be at the campaign launch to support my party because they deserve more than my presence at the campaign launch. I will not work that day but instead, go and support my party.”

The Parliamentary nominee for the party in the Ashaiman constituency noted that come Saturday, the NDC will experience a new paradigm that will boost the party’s fortune in the Ashaiman Constituency.

He said Ashaiman will continue to remain one of the strongholds of the NDC due to the unprecedented achievements of the party.

Mr Norgbey hinted that personalities such as the former President Rawlings, the NDC’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman, Kofi Porturphy among others shall be present at the launch.

“Ashaiman is going to once again fall for the NDC come December, and this will be shown at our campaign launch on Saturday. We are leaving no stone unturned and we are going all out to hit our targeted 85 thousand votes,” the optimistic Norgbey stated.