General News | 7 October 2016 14:41 CET

NPP Supporter Stabbed Over Vote Transfer Disagreement In W/R

By Daily Guide

A member of NPP's 'Zongo for Change' in the Sekondi constituency in the Western region Habib Lukeman has been stabbed.

Lukeman was allegedly pierced by some individuals with allegiance to the ruling NDC in the constituency following a disagreement over the ongoing vote transfer exercise at Inchaban.

Coordinator for the 'Zongo for Change' Omar Hamza told Starr News' Emmanuel Ohene Gyan that Lukeman was rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional hospital after the attack and is currently responding to treatment.

The vote transfer exercise which ends today has recorded many violent clashes. The EC office in Tamale was shut down on Thursday after supporters of the NDC and NPP exchanged gunshots after some misunderstand. A similar violent exchanges was also registered at Chereponi on Tuesday.

-Starrfmonline

General News

