NDC Disagrees With IMANI 52.9%, Insists On 80% Manifesto Performance

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disagreed with Policy Think Tank IMANI Ghana for rating the party’s 2012 manifesto performance as 52.9%. According to the National Campaign Coordinator of the NDC Kofi Adams, although this is the first time a government in power scored such a high mark, President John Dramani Mahama’s led government has achieved not less than 80% of the 2012 manifesto, arguing that IMANI’s report fell short of capturing ongoing projects and therefore does not represent the true picture of the 4 years performance of the NDC in power.

“IMANI should have considered all ongoing projects and they will realize that we have done extremely more than the 52.9%. Those projects are not going to be stopped even if the president is not there, because those contracts have been singed and payments are made so if you don’t factor such projects in your research you may not be getting the real picture” the national organizer of the NDC told Wofa Yaw Opare on Onua fm morning ‘Ye Sempa’.

Policy think tank, IMANI Center for Policy and Education, on Thursday released its research done on the performance of 2012 promises of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and rated the government’s performance as 52.9% for partially fulfilling its promises. The Director of Technology at IMANI, Brian Dzansi at the launch of the report maintained that the NDC for the past four years had a final score of 52.9% and which he said is a fair performance.

Kofi Adam maintained that there is no way a government which has done so well in fighting corruption, could be scored with such low mark. He said the NDC government has been transparent in all its dealings especially when it comes to contracts awarded to both foreign and local contractors so cannot come to terms with IMANI scoring the present government 33.8%. “It is only in this government that contracts are discussed publicly which allows the citizenry to ask questions for clarifications, so the NDC government has been transparent “.

The NDC National Campaign Coordinator maintained that President Mahama set up commissions of enquiries without interfering and even accept reports of state institutions that have been petitioned to investigate him so it will be erroneous for anybody to rate the performance of John Dramani Mahama led administration in 4 years as fair. He noted that “even in the rule of law, we have performed better that what was given”