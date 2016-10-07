COP22 Moroccan Presidency Salutes The Paris Agreement Upcoming Entry Into Force

Rabat, 06.10.2016 – The international community crossed an important threshold today. With the ratification by the EU, 7 of its Member States and Nepal, the condition of the Paris Agreement’s ratification has been met to trigger its entry into force in 30 days from today (ratification by more than 55 countries accounting for 55% of global greenhouse gas emissions).

The adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015 was clearly an historic moment, and its early entry into force is equally if not more historic.

The number one priority of the COP22 Moroccan Presidency has been the ratification of the Paris Agreement. The Presidency is therefore proud of this achievement and salutes the collective efforts of all those that contributed to this success.

Most would have never predicted the swiftness and determination with which the agreement has been ratified. The COP22 Presidency worked closely with the COP21 French Presidency to accelerate ratification. This clear demonstration of prioritizing climate change on domestic and international agendas is a powerful political signal underscoring the clear will and urgency to fight global warming.

The immediate consequence of the ratification will be the first meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA1) during the 22nd Conference of Parties (COP22) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Marrakech, November 7-18, 2016.

COP22 will be an inclusive experience, as we all know that no country, company or citizen can stem the tide of global warming alone. Collective action is needed to develop the rulebook to operationalize the Paris Agreement and reach the goal of keeping global temperature rise well below 2 degrees Celsius.

In addition to the ratification of the Paris Agreement, COP22 priorities include the implementation of the agreement with a focus on capacity building, climate finance and technology transfer for the most vulnerable countries, especially Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Least Developed Countries (LDC) and the African continent.

COP22 President, Salaheddine Mezouar, welcomes today’s achievement and invites all state and non-state actors to Marrakech to continue the positive forward momentum: “COP22 will definitely be the COP of Action. Today’s tipping point reinforces this conviction, and demonstrates the mobilization and confidence of the international community around the implementation of the Paris Agreement."