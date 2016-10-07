Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
7 October 2016

Court dismisses PPP’s ‘filing fee’ lawsuit

By CitiFMonline

An Accra High Court has dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) over the filing fees the Electoral Commission (EC) is demanding from presidential and parliamentary nominees.

The reasons for the dismissal will be given on Monday, October 10.

The PPP  filed an interlocutory injunction  at the High Court on September 19 seeking to restrain the EC from going ahead with the receipt of filing fees from presidential and parliamentary candidates a day before the date scheduled for filing.

This injunction prevented the EC from receiving the filing fees of the various parliamentary and presidential hopefuls though it bizarrely accepted  the filing fee of the PPP flagberer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, who was represented by the party’s Chairman, Nii Allotey Brew Hammond.

The PPP, among other things, was seeking a declaration that Regulation 45 of C.I. 94 is discriminatory, arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.

The EC opened the nominations earlier in  September  and pegged the filing fees for presidential hopefuls at GHc 50,000 and that of parliamentary nominees at GHc 10,000.

Some aggrieved parties subsequently asked the EC to review the amount describing it as “exorbitant.”


By Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

