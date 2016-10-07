Nana Konadu unveils running mate; asks Ghanaians to vote out NDC

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has called on Ghanaians to vote out the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December polls.

According to her, the NDC does not deserve a second term since it has failed in addressing various challenges Ghanaians are battling with.

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings unveils her running mate, Kojo Mensah Sosu

Addressing party faithfuls at the outdooring of her Vice Presidential nominee, Kojo Mensah Sosu, Mrs Rawlings said the NDC is only interested in enriching itself.

“We intend to do our best to put NDP in governance and to serve the people of this country, Ghana. We say we believe in the people, yes indeed we do because we always want to play people over politics. We are not like those people who like to politicize everything. People are suffering, people are hungry, people are dying because they can't get medical care and yet they say they are transforming lives and changing lives. I think it is true though. They are transforming their lives and changing their lives.”

NDP to rule out marginalisation of underclass

For his part, the Vice Presidential Nominee of the NDP, Kojo Mensah Sosu said the NDP will rule out marginalisation of the underclass when voted into power.

“ I have taken a bold step and I pray it inspires others to join in the battle of ideas to build a great nation. We should not let our fears or our anxiety hold us back in contributing our bit. Together we shall rule out the marginalization of the underclass. Women, children, the youth and citizens who contribute to the welfare of the economy.”

About the running mate

The running mate is a businessman, and leader of some local football clubs in the country.

He is married with 5 children .

He's expected to complement the flag bearer given his deep understanding of the political trend in the country, the party said.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline,com/Ghana

