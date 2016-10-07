BIMA Offers Health Service To Traders

Russell Haresign at the health screening at Salaga Market



BIMA, a global micro-insurance and health services provider, has organized a free health screening for traders at the Salaga Market in Accra.

The exercise, according to BIMA Ghana Limited, was to enable residents in the area, especially market women, to get a vital health check and proactively identify any health issues.

About 400 hundred residents and traders were screened for blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index, eyesight and hepatitis B.

The exercise was conducted recently to mark the official launch of the 'BIMA Doctor Telephone doctor consultation service.'

BIMA Doctor has, as part of its corporate social responsibility, been screening residents in Accra.

The telephone doctor consultation is aiming at revolutionizing access to quality healthcare in Ghana, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

Russell Haresign, Country Manager for BIMA, said Ghanaians interested in the telephone doctor consultation service are required make GH¢2 payment per month.

“For only GH¢2 per month, you, your spouse and your children can contact a doctor for medical advice on any query. BIMA has a team of licensed medical practitioners available on the phones in any language for a private and confidential consultation,” he said.

Mr Haresign said the doctors advise patients on suitable self-treatment options and the closest recommended hospital or clinic.

He said the purpose of the BIMA Doctor Service is to improve access for low-income Ghanaians to quality healthcare to relieve the burden on hospital system and provide a safe and confidential way for residents to obtain medical advice.

BY Melvin Tarlue