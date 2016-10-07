Fidelity Bank Celebrates 10 Years

Edward Effah, Fidelity Group Chairman followed by Jim Baiden, unveiling the new tagline

Fidelity Bank has launched its 10th anniversary to celebrate its achievement since its inception as a fully-fledged Ghanaian bank in 2006.

As part of the anniversary, the bank has changed its tagline from “the new standard” to “Believe With Us,” introducing a refreshed and better Fidelity to customers and all stakeholders.

Jim Baiden, Managing Director and co-founder of Fidelity Bank, who was speaking at the launch, expressed excitement, describing Fidelity Bank's achievement in the last 10 years as phenomenal.

“For an indigenous bank to be ranked as the 4th largest among 28 banks in an industry where international competition exists is indeed a remarkable achievement worth celebrating,” he said

Mr Baiden acknowledged the loyalty of customers and the hard work of employees as the key factors that have driven the rapid growth of Fidelity Bank in the 10-year period.

“There is no doubt that our customers and employees are the reason we have come this far. Their loyalty, commitment and hard work have all translated into making Fidelity a top tier bank in this country. We are forever grateful and we will continue to deliver on our promise to help each other grow,” he said.

Achievements

Recounting the journey so far, Mr. Baiden noted that during its 10 years of operation, the bank has contributed GHS 240 million to national development through taxes.

Through its Agency Banking Model, the bank has created Smart Accounts for 300,000 people who would have otherwise been unbanked.

The bank has won about 60 awards notable among them being the Most Socially Responsible Bank and the reigning Bank of the year to crown its 10 years of hard work.

Going forward, Mr Baiden said Fidelity Bank wants to take its business proposition to the next level.

The celebration, which will be a year-long one, would be characterized by many activities to appreciate both staff and customers.

A Business Desk report