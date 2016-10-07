Police Inspectors Grumble

Police Chief Inspectors and Inspectors undergoing a three-week course to enable them sit for entrance examination for admission into the Police Academy are unhappy with the manner in which the programme is being handled.

“For the first time in the history of the programme for serving Chief Inspectors and Inspectors, candidates are being charged GH¢50, something which during Paul Quaye's tenure was borne by the Police administration,” an aggrieved inspector, who pleaded anonymity, said.

“The whole arrangement is in a mess, making us wonder the seriousness being accorded it.”

The candidates alleged that the Police administration was concentrating on the recruitment of fresh persons into the Officer Class instead of Chief Inspectors and Inspectors.

The refresher course should have taken place at the Police Headquarters' Cafeteria, but this did not happen, leaving the arrangement in the hands of the officers who hired 300 chairs for four days after wasting a day out of the three-week duration for the course, DAILY GUIDE has learnt.

The course is taking place at the Junior Officers' Mess at the Cantonments Police Barracks.

The Chief Staff Officer, who turned up, eventually left after he failed to make positive intervention.

The programme is being handled by resource persons from the Police and beyond, especially the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

The officers would be examined on Criminal Law, Criminal Investigation, Evidence, CI 76, Constitution of 1992, Police Service Instructions, English and Report Writing and General Paper.

Those who would be selected to enter the Academy would be commissioned as Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

By Charles Takyi-Boadu