Lebanese Community Offers Scholarship

The Lebanese Ambassador in a group picture with the beneficiaries and staff of the school

The Lebanese Community has once again extended a hand by way of offering scholarship to 18 students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in Accra.

The ceremony was to renew the Lebanese community's commitment to supporting brilliant students of the institute.

Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana His Excellency Ali Halabi in his address disclosed that the students' academic dexterity has inspired them to offer them (students) the scholarship.

He stressed “We believe in education and we believe that given a little push, the individual can and will excel. Over the past four years, I have witnessed how students benefiting from our scholarship program have excelled in their academic work.”

The Lebanese Ambassador added that “Today, we are awarding five new students and renewing that of the eight existing beneficiaries. The package covers 100 per cent fees as well as SRC dues.”

“Four of our fresh graduates are also being sponsored to undertake the masters program right here at GIJ. This is made possible by members of the Lebanese community in the country.”

“Over the last four years, we have offered hundred scholarships to Ghanaian students.”

Recounting how the Lebanese community came to one of the beneficiaries rescue, he said “It was at a time when she lost her father and when she was at a dead end.”

He urged the final year students to go the extra mile by excelling higher than their predecessors.

Rector of the School, Wilberforce Dzisah in his short address admonished the beneficiaries thus: “Don't let the Lebanese Community down, you have to excel to encourage them to extend the number of scholarship they give to the Institute.”

He pointed out that the large number of the Lebanese Community scholarship beneficiaries in the just ended graduation was an ample testimony that the selection criterion was genuine.

One of the beneficiaries of the scheme thanked the Lebanese Community profusely on behalf of her mates for the gesture.