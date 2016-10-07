Twifo NPP To Sue NDC

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) has threatened to drag the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Twifo-Atti-Morkwa (TAM) Constituency of the Central Regional to court for maligning the NPP Parliamentary Candidate of the same constituency, Abraham Dwuma Odoom.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the constituency Communications Officer, Yaw Obeng Anoffi said their attention had been drawn to some malicious and wicked attempt by the NDC to undermine their Parliamentary candidate and warned the NDC members to stop that or find themselves in the grips of the law.

He cited an instance where the NDC chairman for Twifo Manpong, Kwesi Dwira told people during their campaign tour in some of the communities in the constituency that Mr Odoom had planned with some chiefs to take their lands from them and destroy their cocoa farms should he win the election.

“The statement is a wicked lie; nothing of the sort had been planned against you. How would a cocoa farmer fight his own farmers? How would a person who brought mass cocoa spraying to Ghana destroy cocoa farms?”

Mr Anoffi appealed to the paramount Chief of Twifo Traditional Area and the Chief of Twifo Manpong to summon Kwesi Dwira who had made the allegation to come and explain to the council why he should not be sanctioned by the council.

He expressed concern about the way some politicians had been distributing fake electricity meters to some people in the area and called on all to reject the 'politicians' meters but rather go through the right way to acquire them to avoid arrest in the future.

The NPP Constituency Communications Officer expressed dismay at how in December 2012, President John Dramani Mahama came to stand in front of the people of the area that a contract had been signed for the building of a new bridge and the materials for the project were ready “but four years had elapsed and nothing has been done about the bridge. The bridge is now a death trap with vehicles getting stuck on it; when will the government fulfill its promise,” he asked.

He appealed to the residents in the area to choose incorruptible, trustworthy and competent leader in the upcoming election.

From Sarah Afful, Twifo Praso

