Homes To Get Fire Certificates



The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced that all homes in the country will soon be certified.

The announcement was made in Ho by Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie during the launch of the project dubbed, 'Home Fire Safety Certification project,' otherwise known as 'Dumgya in the Volta region.

The initiative is aimed at reducing fires at homes to protect lives and properties.

The launch was under the theme, 'Ensuring Effective Home Fire Safety Certification and Practices.'

Guests at the event were taken through some basic methods of fighting fires.

The launch, which was chaired by Togbe Kasa, Chief of Ho-Ahoe, was graced by the Regional Minister and Police Commander and other members of the Volta Regional Security Council.

CFO Gaisie further disclosed that the project, which is a collaboration between the fire service and private entity, would lead to the installation of fire defence systems like smoke alarms in homes.

He further added that the project was part of new plans to improve firefighting in the country.

Dr. Brown Gaisie indicated that 44 electrical fires and 75 vehicular fires were recorded last month.

He therefore urged all to be careful with the use of electricity and learn to conserve energy.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS, Billy Anaglatey, also added that about 99 percent of home fires are avoidable, stressing the need for all to enroll onto the project.

Volta Regional Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Sarpong, noted that the Volta Region has 22 fire stations.

She stressed that personnel in the region were ready to respond to calls to quench fire.

Madame Sarpong also encouraged the public to make prompt calls and give accurate information to facilitate their work, especially when disaster strikes.

Volta Regional Minister, Hellen Adwoa Ntosu, who launched the project, was happy that the Volta Region was the first to launch the project after the national launch in August, this year.

She was hopeful that the various districts and municipalities would soon launch the project as well.

She urged all citizens to get involved in the project to reduce fire related incidents in the region to the barest minimum.

This, according to her, was the surest way of protecting lives and properties.

