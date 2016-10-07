Blood Service Marks Donor Day

Alex Segbefia presenting an award to one of the donors



The National Blood Service has commemorated the 16th National Blood Donor Day to show appreciation to blood donors for their life-saving gift of blood over the years.

The annual event is intended to encourage all healthy living Ghanaians to join in the voluntary service by donating blood at least twice a year.

Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia, revealed that hundreds of patients in Ghana rely on the generosity of voluntary blood donors to either recover or stay alive, and urged the blood donors to continue to save lives.

He indicated that an estimated 289,000 women die annually worldwide from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth. Nearly two-thirds of these maternal deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa, with severe bleeding as the leading cause, he added.

Partnered by the Rotary Club of Accra, the District Governor of Rotary District 9182, Samuel Worentetu, urged the awardees to continue to donate blood and stated that the Rotary Club has championed the need for blood donation for over 40 years.

He called on all healthy Ghanaians to help meet the national target of 260,000 units of blood per annum.

The National Best Donor Award was presented to Nana Debrah for donating 53 units of blood. He went home with an unstated token, a citation and an electrical appliance.

He was closely followed by Moses Tetteh who was second best for donating 52 units. Moses Tetteh took home a token, a citation and an electrical appliance.

The third position was occupied by Edward Abbey for his donation of 51 units of blood. He also took home a token, a citation and an electrical appliance.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Blood Service Ghana, Dr Justina Ansah, challenged Ghanaians to voluntarily donate blood, as it is a very critical need in the delivery of quality health.

BY Ernest Pappoe