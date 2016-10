Niger troops patrol near Diffa on June 16, 2016 following attacks by Boko Haram fighters in the region. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)

Niamey (AFP) - Twenty-two soldiers were killed in an attack probably carried out by jihadists, on a camp in Niger sheltering Malian refugees, a security official told AFP on Friday.

"Some 30 to 40 heavily armed men speaking in Tuareg carried out the attack (on Thursday), killing 22 soldiers," the official said. The UN refugee agency confirmed the death toll.