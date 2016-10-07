Bible Society, Crossway donate 4,469 ESV Bibles to 22 Seminaries

The Bible Society of Ghana in conjunction with Crossway Good News Publishers, UK based gospel literature centred institution have donated 4,469 English Standard Version (ESV) study Bibles to all students in 22 Theological institutions in the country.

The donation of the ESV Bibles forms part of efforts by the two institutions to make the bible easier to read and simple to understand especially for persons who wish to be go into ministry.

The ESV is the only English Bible available to the Church today that uses modern English with an essentially literal translation and theological objectivity.

The donations were made Thursday during a short ceremony at the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra.

Representatives of the 22 institutions, including Perez Theological Seminary, Daniel Institute of the International Central Gospel Church, Dominion Theological Seminary, School of Theology and Missions and Trinity Theological Seminary received the bibles for onward distribution to each student in their various seminaries.

The General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana, Rev Erasmus Odonkor said the donation is not for the students to just own the bible but to dissect it for the transformation of lives.

He said the society will distribute the ESV bibles to students of other accredited seminaries who were not able to attend the ceremony.

Chairman of occasion Rev Prof Joseph Yeboah Mantey was full of praise for the Bible Society and Crossway for the great contributions in translating the bible.

He hoped his seminary will soon take up the challenge of translating the Bibles so that the Bible Society will only come for them for distribution.

The ceremony saw two officials of Crossway, Vice President Dr Dane Ortlund and Mr Michael Pfunder, as well as leaders of the Bible Society, including Madam Joyce Aryee all in attendance.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com