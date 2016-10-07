Nduom suspends campaign over Eva Lokko's death

Flagbearer of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has suspended his campaign following the death of Eva Lokko.

Ms Lokko, who was the PPP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2012 elections passed on after battling illness for three weeks.

In a post on his Facebook wall, Dr Nduom said he will take a break from the campaign, adding “the scheduled broadcast I was to make to the nation this Saturday cannot happen.”

He adds, “I need a few days off. There’s more to life than politics.”

Until her death the former Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) was a vociferous female voice in Ghana's politics having been named a vice presidential candidate of the Progressive People's Party in the 2012 elections.

With the party in desperate search for a seat in Parliament, Ms Lokko was named the Parliamentary aspirant of the PPP in the Klottey Korle constituency for the 2016 elections

Though not a front runner, Ms Lokko was billed to give the New Patriotic Party's Philip Addison and National Democratic Congress' Zanetor Rawlings a run for their money.

Read below Dr Nduom’s full reaction on his Facebook wall.

A Principled Woman

I turned on my phone after crisscrossing Upper East yesterday, from Tempane to Chiana to see a rush of text messages and phone calls with the sad, sad news that Eva Lokko had passed away. I did not have much to say during the last campaign stop of the day in Bolga. I had lost the enthusiasm and the vim.

Eva and I had promised each other not too long ago to put our health and personal lives before politics. She chose to serve the Ga people by representing them through Osu Klottey Korle in Parliament - that choice will now remain a dream deferred.

Eva took strong, principled positions and stuck to them. She was a strong voice, always reminding PPP youth to stick to our message, particularly our stand on incorruptible leadership. She was against insulting, disrespectful language and made that known to all. The PPP must be different in a positive way, she always said.

I need to take a break. The scheduled broadcast I was to make to the nation this Saturday cannot happen. I need a few days off. There is more to life than politics.

